MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.
Officers conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime. One suspect, an 18-year-old, was also charged with evading arrest. MPD did not release the names of the juveniles.
Police also recovered four stolen vehicles and five handguns. Data from Memphis Police shows that there has been a 45% increase in carjackings since this time last year.
See the charges below:
- 10-year-old
- Auto Theft
- 13-year-old
- Auto Theft
- Two 14-year-olds
- Auto Theft
- Two 15-year-olds
- Auto Theft
- 16-year-old
- Auto Theft
- Jordan Conard (18)
- Auto Theft
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon
- Evading arrest
- Marcus Jones (18)
- Auto Theft
- Evading arrest
- Reckless driving
- Davidyon Smith (19)
- Auto Theft
- Robert Gray (20)
- Auto Theft
- Brandon Colliers (24)
- Auto Theft
- Dcobi Lane (24)
- Theft of property
- Convicted felon in possession of a handgun
- Driving with a suspended/revoked license
- Violation of vehicle registration
- Anton Dickerson (36)
- Possession of marijuana
- Warrant for aggravated assault