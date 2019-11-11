10 people shot overnight in Memphis, 19-year-old mom killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old mother is among 10 people shot across the city in a span of less than four hours overnight.

Police say the violence began around 2 a.m. with a shooting inside Statuz Lounge on American Way.

According to investigators, after a fight in the club, the suspects grabbed guns from their cars and came back shooting. Two men ended up in the hospital.

About 30 minutes later, two more men were shot at the Z Market convenience store on Perkins Road.

Then around 3:30 a.m., police say five people were shot inside the Diamonds of Memphis strip club on East Brooks Road.

A 19-year-old mother, Jermeisha Nance, was killed.

“I got a call from my mom about 4:30. I thought I was dreaming. And she said, ‘I think Jermeisha has been killed,'” her father, Keland Nance, said. “And as I started getting an overload of phone calls, it was true.”

Nance has spent his life trying to prevent violence in the city as part of the GRASSY program (Gang Resistance for Saving Society’s Youth) with Shelby County Schools, which is aimed at keeping kids out of gangs.

“It’s tragic that I have to live with the fact that she’s no longer here for violence that I pretty much talk to high school students about every day,” he said. “She just got caught up with the wrong kind of people. She was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and I just wish she would have — I wish she wouldn’t have came to the club last night.”

Nance says Jermeisha leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.