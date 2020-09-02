1 Tennessee escapee located, returned to jail; 1 at large

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Marshals Service said a man who escaped from a Tennessee jail along with another inmate has been arrested.

The Marshals Service said in a news release that Antoine Thomas and Michael Bolden overpowered a correctional officer on Sunday, took the officer’s keys and scaled a fence to flee. The officer was treated at a hospital for injuries.

Officials say marshals and Dyer County sheriff’s deputies located Thomas on Monday in Dyersburg and took him into custody. The release says he was treated for injuries sustained during the escape and returned to jail. The Marshals Service says Bolden remains at large.

