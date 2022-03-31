MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University says a member of the university’s men’s cross country/track and field team was killed and two more injured in an accident involving a vehicle Thursday evening in Virginia.

According to the university, sophomore Eli Cramer of Murfreesboro succumbed to his injuries.

Seniors Alex Mortimer from Lexington, Kentucky and Eli Baldy from Knoxville were injured.

The university says Mortimer is currently undergoing treatment and Baldy has been treated and released.

According to Milligan, the accident happened while the three were running near Williamsburg, Virginia.

