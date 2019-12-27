1 killed in Memphis officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – State agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Memphis that left one person dead.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a “prowler call” in the 3600 block of Hallbrook Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Before officers cleared the scene, they heard a loud disturbance across the street and approached the people involved.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, as officers approached, one of the individuals, who was armed, for reasons still under investigation, failed to comply with officers’ demands.

MPD said two officers fired their weapons and a man was shot and killed, but the details surrounding what happened are still unclear at this point.

The man has been identified as Antonio Smith, 51.

The TBI is on scene and will be handling the investigation.

“The loss of life is unfortunate regardless of the situation. Our prayers go out to the family members of the deceased, ” said Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings.

