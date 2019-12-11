1  of  24
Closings
1 killed, 2 critically wounded in Memphis nightclub shooting

Tennessee News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and at least two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning outside of a Memphis nightclub.

Memphis police responded around 12:30 a.m. to a reported shooting at James Lounge on Summer Avenue.

Officers determined a “disturbance” inside the club moved outside and gunshots were fired.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead outside of the nightclub, while two others were transported to an area hospital. Both were listed in critical condition, investigators revealed.

No other information was immediately released.

