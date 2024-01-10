NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Grim statistics point to guns as being the leading cause of death for children in Tennessee for the second year in a row.

One out of every four kids who died in 2021 was killed by a bullet, according to the latest State of the Child in Tennessee report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth (TCCY), an independent and nonpartisan state agency that keeps track of how and why children die.

“The majority of them are intentional homicides, followed by suicides, and then it’s a small number that are accidental,” Kylie Graves, the director of policy and affairs for TCCY, explained.

For example, the family of Ty Kinnaird, a 15-year-old from Jackson County, believes he was accidentally shot and killed by a good friend. Stories like Ty’s now serve as statistics.

“They were leaving to go eat, and the boy just picked up the gun, dropped the clip out of it, pointed it straight at him, and just shot him,” Ty’s mother, Kathy Kinnaird, told News 2 in December, adding that kids have to learn guns are not toys.

According to Graves, Tennessee is seventh for firearm deaths across the country, a concerning upward trend. The new data from TCCY points to guns as the leading cause of deaths among those ages 1 to 17 in 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

“In 2012, Tennessee had 45 homicide victims under 18, representing a rate of three per 100,000, and then in 2021, we had 66 under 18, representing a rate of 5.5 per 100,000, so we’re getting close to have doubling over the decade,” said Graves.

The agency hopes the report shines a light on where the Volunteer State can focus investments to improve.

“The need for education, safe storage awareness around access to firearms,” TCCY Executive Director Richard Kennedy said. “I think from my perspective, also, I think we have to continue to go upstream and really continue to think about the investments that are made in high quality, easily accessible mental health services and supports for children and families and youth across the state.”

Graves added that provisional numbers for the last two years show guns are still the leading cause of child deaths in Tennessee.

To read TCCY’s full report about the State of the Child in Tennessee for 2023, click here.