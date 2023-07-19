MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One firefighter is dead and three others are hospitalized after working to put out a fire at a South Memphis home.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire started a little after 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Rile Street. Some firefighters were trapped in the blaze, and crews began trying to rescue them.

One firefighter died of their injuries. Three others remain hospitalized and their conditions are being closely monitored.

The fire reportedly started in a dumpster and spread to the home.

A woman we spoke to says the house was vacant– she is the person who called the police to report the massive fire. She says the people who lived in that home passed away, and it was being cleaned out.

She was inside her mother’s house she started hearing a popping noise. “I ran down the street to get the neighbor out of the house because it was so close to his house,” she said.

This is a developing story. We will provide details as they become available.