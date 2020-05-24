1 dead, another injured following boating accident at Fort Loudoun Dam, victims identified

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – One person is dead and another injured Sunday morning after their boat was pulled into the spillway at Fort Loudoun Dam.

David Morris, 50, and Michael Hopkins, 39, were fishing from a boat below Ft. Loudoun Dam when the engine failed to start. The boat was pulled into the spillway.

Both men, who were wearing life jackets, entered the water at different times before the boat sank.

Bystanders rescued Hopkins, however, Morris did not survive and his body was recovered 3/4 of a mile downstream by the Loudon County Rescue Dive team.

Hopkins was treated at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center and released.