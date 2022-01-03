JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place at a gas station on Roy Messer Highway.

It happened Monday afternoon at a Pilot gas station near the northbound on ramp to US 81. According to White Pine Police, the shooting left one person dead and two others were injured. No other details on who was shot or the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working on the case alongside the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and White Pine Police.

White Pine is 38 miles northeast of Knoxville, in Jefferson County, halfway between Morristown and Newport.

