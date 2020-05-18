1 dead, 1 in custody after Hamilton County officer-involved shooting

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed during an altercation with a Hamilton County deputy early Monday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said an attempted traffic stop by deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office led to a brief pursuit that ended around 2 a.m. in the 16000 block of Crestview Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Tyler Hays reportedly fled on foot and then became involved in an altercation with a Hamilton County deputy. The TBI said the situation escalated and resulted in the deputy firing his weapon, striking Hays, who died at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

According to the investigators, a passenger in the vehicle driven by Hays fled in the vehicle, resulting in a secondary pursuit. That person was captured in Sequatchie County, but no identifying information was immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation by the TBI.

