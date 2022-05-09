KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a woman was found shot to death in a rental cabin in Sevier County.

Sheriff Ron Seals says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Caney Creek Road, off the Gatlinburg Spur. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman’s body inside the cabin, Seals said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Julian A. Popoca, 21, of Wellford, South Carolina is charged with second-degree murder. Seals said Popoca was staying at the cabin.

The victim, who was also from South Carolina, has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.