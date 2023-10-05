NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is set to receive more than $1 billion in funding for infrastructure repairs and projects, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration has announced.

The funding supports investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements via 12 formula programs. The funding will also support workforce development for the projects and go directly to Tennessee, providing transportation leaders within the state with flexibility to continue the work of rebuilding roads and bridges and improving the transportation systems.

“Long-needed major improvements are coming to America’s network of roads, bridges, and highways,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Thanks to President Biden, we are proud to deliver funding to modernize roads and bridges across America—strengthening our supply chains, creating good-paying jobs, and connecting Americans to every corner of the country.”

The largest investment in Tennessee comes from the National Highway Performance Program, with more than $641 million. The smallest amount is more than $5 million for the Railway-Highway Crossings Program.

The full list of funding is as follows:

National Highway Performance Program – $641,415,017

Surface Transportation Block Grant – $312,039,738

Bridge Formula Program – $80,654,726

Highway Safety Improvement Program – $67,283,600

Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program – $41,991,060

PROTECT Formula Program – $31,637,363

National Highway Freight Program – $30,490,016

Carbon Reduction Program – $27,823,543

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program – $18,815,036

Appalachian Development Highway System – $15,405,516

Metropolitan Planning $6,597,871

Railway-Highway Crossings Program – $5,449,799

“These historic investments in American infrastructure give states the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds for a range of transportation projects such as improving safety for all road users, replacing aging bridges, and reducing carbon emission,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “This funding will allow states to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is making our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the millions of Americans who rely on it to get to school, work, and other important destinations every day.”