Tennessee National Guard unveils new solar power initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Tennessee National Guard has been making progress toward becoming a more green organization.

The Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville has been trying to make itself more conservation conscious. On September 4th– they installed a state-of-the-art solar photovoltaic system.

“The electrical demand at the headquarters building requires an operational range around 500-600 kilowatt-hour,” said Danny Brown, the Energy Manager for the Tennessee Army National Guard. “The solar panels we’ve installed out front of the building will reduce approximately 110 kwh of that demand.”

The use of solar power is not only better for the environment, it also saves tax dollars. The Tennessee National Guard fully supports Tennessee’s Customer Focused Government initiative, and intentionally makes efforts to reduce energy and save resources, keeping the state’s tax-payers in mind.

The construction of the solar powered system was also inexpensive to Tennesseans because it was a part of a federal grant.