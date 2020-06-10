Tennessee National Guard regiment returns home after D.C. deployment

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WATE) – National guard members touched back down in Tennessee after serving in our nation’s capital.
“It’s an incredible day. We’re able to bring all of our troops back,” Tennessee National Guard Brigadier-General Jimmie Cole said Tuesday, “In fact, in my career this is one of the best movements and mustering of soldiers and coming together of our army and our air national guard that I’ve seen in my 31 years.”
1000 service members from the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 134th Air Refueling Wing arrived in Tennessee on Tuesday after being deployed to Washington D.C. last Thursday to help with civil unrest.
While in D.C., these men and women in uniform provided support to soldiers and law enforcement.
