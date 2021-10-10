Tennessee National Guard member arrested in Nashville sex trafficking operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A member of the Tennessee National Guard was one of fifteen men arrested in an undercover sex trafficking operation in Nashville.

Chief Master Sergeant William Moore, along with fourteen other men, responded to an erotic ad that was posted online and made contact with an undercover officer who was portraying themselves as a 16-year-old.

According to a statement released by the Tennessee National Guard, Moore has been placed on leave while they continue to assist and support law enforcement in their investigation.

The National Guard stated the appropriate military disciplinary actions will be determined once the civil legal process is complete.

In an issued statement the National Guard said, “the charges made in this incident do not reflect the values of the Air Force and the Tennessee National Guard.”