Tennessee National Guard forms Infectious Disease Team

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Military Department has formed an Infectious Disease Team to help at-risk facilities around the state.

The team is made up of three members from the Tennessee National Guard’s 118th Air Wing and one member from the Tennessee State Guard as part of an all-volunteer military reserve force. Members will be able to deploy at a moment’s notice to health facilities in need of assistance.

Team Leader, Lt. Col. Elizabeth Cooper, is the Assistant Chief Nurse at the 118th Air Wing and a registered nurse as a civilian. She said her team has been helping nursing homes throughout the state by showing them better ways to clean and prevent COVID-19.

Over the last four weeks, the team has worked to improve protocols at 32 facilities in the Memphis area. The team will focus on the Nashville area next.

