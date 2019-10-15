Tennessee murder suspect ‘Woo Woo’ captured in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla (WFLA) – The manhunt for a man accused of killing two people in Winter Haven and another in Tennessee came to an end Tuesday morning.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, a.k.a.”Woo Woo,” was taken into custody around 5:10 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Mossburg was wanted for first-degree murder in Greene County, Tennessee. He is also suspected of killing two people in unincorporated Winter Haven Monday night.

Further information regarding the deaths were not immediately available.

Deputies said that after the killings, Mossburg barricaded himself in a home on Avenue C near 16th Street in Winter Haven. A SWAT team responded to the area and set up a perimeter. Mossburg was taken into custody hours later.

The suspect is in custody. He was taken into custody around 5:10 a.m. this morning by PCSO SWAT. He has been barricaded alone in a house on Avenue C NE near 16th Street NE that belongs to an acquaintance of his. He will be booked into the Polk County Jail later this morning. https://t.co/NHj4PSivWM — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) October 15, 2019