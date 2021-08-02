Tennessee Medical Association issues statement encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Medical Association (TMA) issued a statement encouraging all Tennesseans to get vaccinated.

According to a release from TMA, officials with the organization fully support the vaccination of Tennesseans against the COVID-19 virus.

They say these vaccines are meant to protect citizens and greatly enhance one’s ability to fend off potentially deadly health implications from the delta variant.

The statement said in part:

We implore those Tennesseans who have not received a COVID vaccination to do so immediately. This

simple task may be the difference between a few days of fever and fatigue versus a few weeks in the

hospital, permanent disability, or even death. And to those responsible for taking care of patients, it is

your duty to protect yourself as well as your patients. Tennessee Medical Association

The release states that only about 39.1% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. The most recent data released states that 96% of all new cases in Tennessee are among unvaccinated people.