Tennessee Medicaid Program Director to leave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Director of Tennessee’s Medicaid program says he will be leaving his job in March. Gabe Roberts’ decision comes during negotiations with the Federal Government over the states block grant proposal.

It aims to become the first to receive funding in a lump sum for its medicaid program. Roberts joined Tenncare as General Counsel in 2013.

Three years later, he was promoted to Deputy General and Chief Operating Officer before being appointed as the Director last year. So far, his replacement has not been named.