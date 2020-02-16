Tennessee man charged after punching deputy in the face

MONROE COUNTY, Fl. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man has been arrested after punching a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy in the face.

According to authorities, 19-year-old Noah Bostelman struck a deputy in the face with a closed fist and was arrested on Valentine’s Day. He was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of battery and resisting arrest with violence.

Police say deputy Lopez responded to Oceans Edge Resort and Marina on Stock Island at 9:15 p.m. regarding a battery incident. It was noted that the suspect was involved in a fight on a dock and then ran into a nearby restaurant. Deputy Lopez entered the Yellowfin Bar & Grill and found a man, later identified as Bostelman, barefoot and sweating profusely.

According to reports, deputy Lopez proceeded to ask Bostelman if he was involved in a fight and Bostelman walked past him answering in the negative. Bostelman continued to walk past Deputy Lopez and then grabbed his wrist. Deputy Lopez then attempted to put him in a hold, but Bostelman resisted and punched Deputy Lopez in the face.

Deputy Lopez then took him to the ground where Bostelman continued to resist with his continued attempts to punch Deputy Lopez.

Bostelman identified the other suspect as his younger brother and claimed they were “play fighting.” The other suspect was not located.



He was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island to be medically cleared.



Bostelman was then taken to jail. He is due to appear in court on March 5th.