Tennessee man arrested in Nashville in connection with riots at U.S. Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man has been arrested in Nashville following his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eric Gavelek Munchel of Tennessee was arrested in Nashville Sunday and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Jail records indicate Munchel is currently being held in the Metro Davidson County Jail on federal charges.

It is believed Munchel was inside the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6. Photos believed to be of Munchel show a man carrying plastic restraints or “zip ties”, an item in a holster on his right hip and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, likely to record the events of that day.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ’s National Security Division.

The FBI and the ATF continue to urge the public to report any information they may have on the unrest that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol. Anyone with information should call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously by clicking here.

Anyone with digital evidence or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here to submit photos and/or videos.