Tennessee man arrested in Georgia following several vehicle burglaries in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities arrested a man responsible for several vehicle burglaries, according to a release from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

26-year-old Lazarus Hibbett was arrested after vehicle burglaries and vehicle theft on Greenwood Road and Yates Cave Road.

On July 13, 2021, authorities began investigating reports of vehicle burglaries and theft in the area. During the investigation, information was received identifying Hibbett as the suspect. Authorities also linked him to shoplifting from Terry’s Market.

Hibbett was located and arrested in Resaca, Georgia while driving the stolen vehicle from Robertson County. Hibbett is charged with ten separate crimes in Robertson County, and the Sheriff’s Office has been able to close three theft and burglary cases.

He is being held on charges in Resaca, Georgia. Once those charges are complete, Hibbett will be brought back and charged with the following charges in Robertson County: