Tennessee man arrested for smoking marijuana in courtroom

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to Wilson County Court documents, a man was arrested after smoking marijuana in a courtroom in Lebanon.

Spencer Boston was in General Sessions Court when he was called to the podium in front of Judge Haywood Barry to talk about his case. Boston was talking about how marijuana needs to be legalized.

Boston then reached into his pocket and pulled out what appeared to be a rolled marijuana cigarette. He then placed it in his mouth and pulled out a book of matches and lit it. He then began to smoke the rolled cigarette. The cigarette gave off the odor of burning marijuana.

Boston was taken into custody. He is being charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession of marijuana.