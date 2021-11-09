Tennessee man arrested, accused of child abuse after infant boy hospitalized

ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — A 21-year-old Scott County man was arrested and accused of child abuse following the hospitalization of an infant boy Sunday night, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A joint effort by TBI special agents and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office led to the Monday night arrest of Ethan R. Jeffers, 21, the infant boy’s father, who is accused of causing the injuries to the boy that led to his hospitalization. The investigation came at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, who tasked TBI agents to work alongside SCSO detectives.

Jeffers is charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. He was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond.