Tennessee Lottery reports record quarterly revenue

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Education Lottery reported $501.8 million of total revenue in the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, the highest of any first quarter since the lottery’s inception in 2004.

A total of $118 million was transferred to the Lottery for Education Account for the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. TEL also generated over $4.3 million for after-school programs.

The lottery has raised over $6.1 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships since Jan. 20, 2004.

“Our revenues for September were exceptionally strong, supported by the recent Powerball jackpot run that generated tremendous player excitement,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “For Fiscal Year 2022 Q1, our revenues across all games are up nearly 2 percent, and we look forward to keeping that momentum as we continue our work to raise funds for education in Tennessee.”

July 1 through Sept. 30 is considered the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year by the Tennessee Education Lottery.