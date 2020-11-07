Tennessee looks to stop losing streak after coming off a bye week

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — The Tennessee Vols will be back in action Saturday as they travel to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks.

The team is coming off a bye week and a 3-game losing streak. They hope to turn things around, but turnovers continue to be the Vol’s Achilles heal.

In the first two games they have won this season, Tennessee had a positive turnover margin. In the last three games they have lost, they have been in the red with the offense turning the ball over eight times in the last ten quarters of football. Ball security will be a very important factor as the Razorback defense leads second in the nation and in the SEC for interceptions.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a news conference this week, “We’ve got to be able to take care of the football. How do you do that? You do it by being clean up front – from the offensive line to the tight ends to the running backs, and wide receivers protecting the football.” He added, “We’ve got to creat turnovers. We’ve had way too many dropped interceptions, and we’re not causing enough fumbles. That’s something that we’ve focused on.”

The game kicks-off at 6:30pm Saturday. You can watch it on SECN.

Another matchup News 2 is watching – #5 Georgia vs. #8 Florida. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will look a little different this year, but the stakes are just as high. Go inside this weekend’s biggest matchup as Georgia and Florida are set to battle for the top spot in the SEC East.

Fan Photos

