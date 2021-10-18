Tennessee lawmakers to address Ford factory incentives

Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, center left, along with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, center right, answers questions along with after a presentation on the planned factory to build electric F-Series trucks and the batteries to power future electric Ford and Lincoln vehicles Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The plant in Tennessee is to be built near Stanton, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s General Assembly is set to address funding, buildout and oversight of a $5.6 billion campus where Ford Motor Co. plans to build electric F-Series pickup trucks at the Memphis Regional Megasite industrial complex.

A special session called by Gov. Bill Lee starts Monday. It’s unclear how long the special session will last.

Ford and South Korean battery maker SK Innovation announced the Blue Oval City project last month. The assembly plant will be built at the megasite about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis, near the small town of Stanton in rural Haywood County.

Lee has since said Tennessee offered $500 million in incentives to help secure the project, which is expected to create about 5,800 new jobs at the West Tennessee megasite. Those incentives must be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.