Tennessee lawmakers react to violent protests in Washington

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee lawmakers called for peace Wednesday afternoon after protests broke out at the U.S. Capitol.
The building was locked down as violent protests broke out following a reported clash between President Donald Trump supporters and police. Lawmakers were meeting and were expected to declare Joe Biden’s victory.
Amid the unrest, Tennessee Representative Mark Green tweeted “We are a country of law and order—this violence is UNACCEPTABLE. Pray for our nation’s Capitol Police and law enforcement officers.” He said he and his staff were safe inside the U.S. Capitol.
Senator Bill Hagerty also reacted to the protests, tweeting “I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop.”
Senator Marsha Blackburn called the protests “despicable” and “unacceptable” and said demonstrators were disrupting the democratic process.
After protests broke out, President Trump called for demonstrators to remain peaceful and called for “no violence.”
Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a curfew for D.C. from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.