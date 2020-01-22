Tennessee lawmakers push bill to pay college athletes

TENNESSEE (WKRN) — Is it time for college athletes to get paid?

Some Tennessee lawmakers say yes. Now, they are pushing a bill that would allow college athletes to benefit.

“The NCAA has been making billions of dollars off our college athletes for years,” said Sen. Brian Kelsey.

Sen. Kelsey and Rep. Antonio Parkinson hope to see college athletes benefit from playing sports.

One bill would allow division 1 athletes to profit off their likeness like professional athletes.

“They could hire you and say, ‘hey you are going to be our spokesman and we are going to put your name and face up on the board’,” said Sen. Kelsey

HB 1710 calls for creating a grant for student athletes. 1% of athletic earnings from a university would be put into a trust. Athletes unable to go pro could apply for a grant up to $50,000.

“The NCAA is an organization and they have their rules, but none of the rules of the NCAA trump state law,” said Rep. Parkinson.