Tennessee lawmaker proposes “Food Tax Holiday Act”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee lawmaker is proposing a bill that would give all Tennesseans a tax break on food during the summer months.

Republican Representative Patsy Hazlewood, District 27, is hoping to put money back into your pocket with the “Food Tax Holiday Act.”

Currently, residents pay a 4% state sales tax on food items. If passed, food would be tax free from June 1st to July 31st, 2020.

“There are a lot of studies that show children are out of school in June and July and children who normally eat free at school may not eat as well when they’re not in school,” Hazlewood said. “This is an attempt during those months to make it a little bit easier for people to feed their children, families and of course the elderly who are living on a fixed income.”

Hazlewood says local taxes won’t be impacted.

Because it’s a $100 million price tag, the law would only be in effect for the year 2020. However, becoming a permanent holiday, like the annual tax free weekend before school starts, could be a possibility in the future.

“We are paying for this with dollars that have already been collected,” Hazlewood says. “We may or may not have the benefit of the money going forward. If future legislators wanted to extend that, then that certainly would be open to discussion.”

The Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association released a statement:

“We are aware of the bill and what it would do. Right now, we are evaluating it. Since the food retailers of Tennessee would ultimately have to implement the proposed policy, we are considering how easy or difficult it will be to comply.” Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association

The bill was officially filed last week. It still has to make it’s way through several votes before becoming law.