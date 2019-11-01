Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  4
Closings
Decatur County Schools Houston County Schools Humphreys County Schools Perry County Schools

Tennessee labor officials OK $3M to help rural counties

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fall farm field generic_320162

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee labor officials are making $3 million in grants available to help 38 distressed and at-risk counties with workforce development efforts.

A state Department of Labor and Workforce Development news release says the Rural Initiative Funding Opportunity Announcement will split $2.1 million among 15 distressed counties, with the remaining $900,000 to be divided among 23 at-risk counties.

Each county will receive money for specific programs that local leaders think will address workforce development needs.

The Tennessee Workforce Development Board approved the funding, which falls under Gov. Bill Lee’s rural initiatives.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar