Tennessee hunting and fishing licenses for 2020-2021 available Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will offer hunting and fishing licenses for the 2020-2021 season on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Hunting and fishing licenses can be purchased online here.

Among the many annual license packages available for purchase are the “Avid Angler Package,” the “Sportsman Package,” the “General Fishing Package” (which does not include trout), the “Small Game Hunter Package,” the “Waterfowl Package” and more.

There are also vacation license packages and annual license packages available for non-Tennessee residents.

Annual licenses and permits are valid from the date of purchase until the last day of February. For example, if you purchase an annual license on Jan. 1, that license expires on the last day of February of the same year.

Sales for the new license year begin on Feb. 18 and are valid until the last day of February the following year.

Upcoming commission meeting, changes

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will soon convene to set the 2020-21 migratory game bird hunting seasons at its Feb. 20-21 meeting in Nashville.

Committee meetings will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The regular commission meeting begins at 9 a.m., Friday.

Waterfowl and migratory game bird

A preview of changes to the 2020-21 waterfowl and migratory game bird hunting seasons were made at the commission’s January meeting. The proclamation includes changing crow hunting season to add more dates in January and February. The TWRA proposed to offer two days of waterfowl hunting to veteran and military personnel, similar to what’s currently offered for youth waterfowl hunt days. Federal frameworks for next year will require a bag limit reduction for scaup.

Chronic Wasting Disease

TWRA officials said Monday that Chuck Yoest, the state’s CWD (chronic wasting disease) coordinator, will present details on a new TWRA website feature known as the Sick Deer Reporting System.

The system is being implemented to improve customer service and disease surveillance.

No word yet on when that new website feature will launch, but additional details will be shared at the Feb. 20-21 commission meeting.

