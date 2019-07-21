Embattled House Speaker refutes claim he traded favors to pass school voucher bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Embattled Tennessee lawmaker Glen Casada released a statement Sunday refuting an upcoming report that may accuse him of more wrongdoings while in office.

As Casada’s statement implies, the unreleased report suggests that his office promised certain lawmakers infrastructure projects in their districts if they changed their votes a key education bill that passed the last session.

“Legislators have interests they must consider on every vote. That is the job of representing a district of diverse constituencies,” Casada wrote. “To suggest, however, the Office of the Speaker has any authority to trade infrastructure projects for votes is false.”

The school voucher bill, championed by Gov. Bill Lee, would provide some students thousands of dollars in grants to attend the private school of their choice.

There was already a lot of controversy surrounding the passage of the bill.

Casada also employed an uncommon tactic to get the bill passed, leaving extended voting time on the bill to allow members to change their votes. That day, House Democrats also accused Casada of blocking the exits to the chamber to maintain a quorum for the vote.

The statement released Sunday is the first thing Casada has said on the record since May. That’s when he announced his plan to retire on August 2 following his involvement in a texting scandal involving his former chief of staff Cade Cothren.

The lawmaker and his former aid admitted to sending racist and sexist text messages to each other. Cothren was also accused of doctoring emails that resulted in a frequent protester getting banned from the state capitol building.

His statement also comes just a few days before Republicans plan to choose their nominee to replace Casada as House speaker in a caucus meeting set for Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.