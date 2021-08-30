Tennessee Honey Festival to be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The location for the Tennessee Honey Festival has changed this year.

According to a release, the event will now be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville on Sunday, October 3rd.

Officials say the festival has outgrown the previously planned location. Due to capacity concerns, the event was officially relocated and is next to the previous location.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All planned festival activities will remain the same.

Entertainment:

Live music performances

Mo Pitney

Educational beekeeping seminars

Williams Honey Farm’s interactive mobile bee yard classroom

The Monthaven Art Experience

Honey-infused mocktails & cocktails

Honey-inspired treats from locally acclaimed Nashville eateries

The release states there will also be a special surprise being unveiled in lieu of the Tennessee Honey Festival and the State Park’s love for honey, along with the state insect being the honeybee.

To learn more and buy tickets, click HERE or visit: TNHoneyFestival.com for more information.