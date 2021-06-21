Tennessee Honey Festival aims to raise awareness about pollinators

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, the queen bee (marked in green) and worker bees move around a hive at the Veterans Affairs in Manchester, N.H. The annual survey released Monday, June 22, 2020, of U.S. beekeepers found that honeybee colonies are doing better after a bad year. Monday’s survey found winter losses were lower than normal, the second smallest in 14 years of records. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Honey Festival promotes the awareness of pollinators and the honey bee population in Middle Tennessee.

The event is scheduled for October 3, 2021. It will begin at 7 a.m. and was founded in 2017.

The event began in 2018 and caught national attention by bringing honey lovers and beekeepers together.

The U.S. Pest Protection is the first and only bee-friendly pest control company in the world, based out of Nashville.

Every year, more than 10,000 people attend the event with more than 100 vendors. This year, there will be musical performances by Mo Pitney, The Dryes and Morgan Alexander.

This is a family-friendly event. Kids will have a chance to participate in bee-related activities. This includes painting bee-hive casings and other artistic projects.

