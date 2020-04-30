Tennessee hair salons gear up for May 6th opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – On Tuesday Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order through May 29th which included the continued closure of personal care businesses including salons, but on Wednesday more news, Salons would be able to open May 6th. This would apply to 89 of the states 95 counties, excluding Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan Counties.

“We have a work chat that we all talk on and of course all of us flooded it and where like oh my gosh they may update this where we can get to work on Wednesday,” said Hannah Black who works at California Roots Salon and Spa in Williamson County.

For Hannah Black, when work stopped she was left with many questions.

“Nobody is used to it, nobody is prepared for a pandemic like this so it has been a crazy time,” said Black. “We don’t get paid when we are not at work.”

Black says the recent news about a return to work is something she has been waiting weeks to hear. She say her industry is already required to keep things clean and sanitize everything that is used, but now she will go above and beyond the call of duty.

“We wont be accepting any walk ins it will be appointment only and it will be one guest to one service provider,” said Black. “Really what we want to get out there is, our sanitation protocols have never changed. We did this before the pandemic, we did this during and we will do it after.”

