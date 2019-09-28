Tennessee group rescues over 50 dogs rescued from overcrowded Louisiana shelter

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rescue organizations teamed up to rescue over 50 dogs from a shelter 60 miles outside Baton Rouge.

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) traveled to St. Landry Parish Animal Control in Louisiana on Friday to pick up the dogs.

The shelter apparently cares for more than 300 animals consistently, so ARC rescued the dogs to free up some the space.

Currently en route to Lebanon, the dogs will be taken and cared for at ARC’s operations center. They will then be placed in various shelters and eventually up for adoption.

Anyone wanting to volunteer in this case, email volunteer@animalrescuecorps.org.