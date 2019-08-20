Tennessee Free Hunting Day is this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) —Tennsseans will be allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, August 24 for Free Hunting Day, a day provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to increase interest in hunting.

TWRA says August 24 marks the opening day of squirrel season and is also during the August private lands, archery-only deer season.

On Free Hunting Day, state residents are exempt from hunting license requirements and WMA permit requirements, however, hunter education requirements are not waived. Anyone born after January 1, 1969 must successfully complete a hunter education course or obtain an apprentice license.

TWRA also reminds sportsmen to always ask or permission before hunting on private lands.