KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers football team has unveiled a new black alternate uniform set they’ve dubbed across social media as ‘dark mode.’

The Vols will don the sleek alternate uniforms when they face off against South Carolina on Oct. 9 at noon. The last time they wore black jerseys was during a victory over South Carolina on Halloween 2009.

The Vols also made sure fans knew the new alternative black jersey was on sale.

Tennessee’s Montario Hardesty (2) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

In 2020, former coach Jeremy Pruitt said the team discussed wearing black jerseys against Kentucky which would’ve then been auctioned off to raise money for Black Lives Matter.

Dark mode uniform layout: White helmet with an orange Power T decal with black accent, solid orange stripe down the middle with a black accent and black facemask. Solid black jersey with orange Power T decal on the center of the collar, orange Nike swoosh, orange numbers and an orange SEC patch with white lettering. Black pants with two orange stripes down the side, orange Power T decal and Orange Nike swoosh. White gloves, all black cleats and socks.







Tennessee football released details on its Dark mode alternate black uniforms

Social media reaction

