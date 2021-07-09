Tennessee football community mourns death of LaDarrell McNeil

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee football community is mourning the loss of 27-year-old former defensive back LaDarrell McNeil.
The university shared the death of the Dallas, Texas native in a social media post Friday. McNeil appeared in 47 games from 2012-2015, starting 41 of the last 43 games he played for Tennessee.
McNeil recorded 219 total tackles, five interceptions, 14 passes defended, 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in his four years on Rocky Top.
The cause of death was not immediately available.
Several of his former Tennessee teammates took to social media to offer condolences to McNeil’s family.