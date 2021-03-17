Tennessee football activity paused after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced all football team activities have been put on pause due to positive COVID-19 cases among the program.

A team statement released Wednesday said the pause comes out of an abundance of caution after recent rounds of COVID-19 surveillance testing revealed multiple positive tests among staff members and players.

Upon learning of the positive results, the staff members and student-athletes immediately self-isolated and are taking the appropriate safety measures in accordance with university, CDC and local health department guidelines. Statement from the University of Tennessee

The Vols were scheduled to begin spring practice March 23. It is unknown if the positive COVID tests will change the start to practice or the Orange & White Game which is scheduled for April 24.

Tennessee’s football program has dealt with COVID-19 cancellations before. The team was forced to pull out of the Liberty Bowl in December due to positive cases within the program.