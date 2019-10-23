Tennessee farmer grows giant pumpkin, converts it into boat

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) —Go big or gourd home! A farmer in Cleveland, Tennessee did just that.

After trying for four years to grow a massive pumpkin, Justin Ownby finally did it.

He grew a 910 pound pumkpin, something his wife said he took care of every day since May.

After he hallowed it out to harvest the seeds for next year, he decided to have a little fun with his kids and made a boat out of it.

On Monday night, he put the pumpkin in the pond on the family’s property and started paddling around. At one point he even tried standing up before tipping over.

Ownby said he isn’t going to stop growing pumpkins anytime soon and is hoping to break the 1000 pound mark next year.