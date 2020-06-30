Tennessee extends application deadline for pandemic food assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services is extending the deadline for families to apply for food assistance amid the ongoing pandemic.

The deadline to apply for the pandemic electronic benefit transfer program is now Monday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

The program provides parents with $5.70 in food benefits per child each day that child qualifies Families that receive SNAP or TANF benefits do not need to apply.

The program is designed to help reduce meal costs for families with school children since schools were closed due to the pandemic earlier this year.