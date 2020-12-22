Tennessee doctors ‘shocked’ Governor Bill Lee won’t enforce state-wide mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has ordered a limit on gathering sizes over the holiday, but he did not implement a mask mandate during his remarks Sunday. Now, Tennessee doctors who’ve been pleading for one are furious.

On Sunday, Governor Lee announced a limit on holiday gatherings to no one outside of families’ immediate households and all public indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Doctors say he has betrayed his oath to serve Tennesseans.

“I guess the analogy I would use is that you have this raging fire across the state of Tennessee and you took a spray bottle last night to try and put it out,” said Dr. Aaron Milstone at Williamson Medical Group with Protect My Care TN Doctors.

“I don’t know what it will take at this point, I think the he made a great step yesterday, limiting gatherings is a huge first step, but… that goes hand in hand with a statewide mask mandate,” Milstone exclaimed.

The first step, he said, comes nearly 170 days after hundreds of doctors across Tennessee pleaded with the governor for a mask mandate. That was months before the volunteer state became number one in the U.S. for COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. This weekend the state topped a 30% positivity rate.

“I think ignoring the white house recommendations really pushed us forward to number one,” Milstone explained. “We actually chose to ignore the white house task force for months and months on end and I think unfortunately… the sins of your past catch up, and that’s what you’re seeing today.”

Milstone said now the virus is in Lee’s own home, as his wife was diagnosed with it this past weekend, and yet, still no mask mandate.

He’s afraid the weight will fall on our hospitals and they won’t be able to hold it.

“You listen to the Department of Health presentation a couple hours earlier saying if we have another surge after christmas, that the healthcare system in the state of Tennessee will collapse, that there will be no more ICU beds, there will be no more hospitals beds,” Milstone said.

Sunday, the Tennessee Medical Association also put out a statement in response to the governor:

“The physicians of the Tennessee Medical Association have consistently recommended that mask requirement orders be issued in all counties with over 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day. Since the best county in Tennessee at present has over 80 new cases/100,000/day over the past 7 days, we believe all Tennessee counties should be under mask requirement orders at this time. We agree that the next several weeks will be a critical time for Tennessee in regards to the COVID pandemic. We expect serious illnesses and deaths to significantly increase in coming weeks. We plead with all Tennesseans to stay safe, stay apart, wear masks, and stay home to protect their families and friends from this deadly virus.” M. Kevin Smith, MD, PhD. President, Tennessee Medical Association

So how did Tennessee get to the top of the list for COVID cases? There are a lot of reasons, but the biggest, Milstone said, is because of a “patch-work quilt” mask mandate system.

“You have large urban areas like Davidson and Shelby and Hamilton that have mandates and then more rural counties where mayors have dug in their heels and say I’m not gonna do it, I’m not gonna put the mandate there,” he explained.

He fears, for that very reason, the holidays pose an even bigger threat to lives.

“Tennesseans are great travelers… people will move from areas where there are no mandates to go visit friends, or to go to dinner, or go shopping, in an area where there may be a mask mandate, but those individuals may be infected and help to propagate and spread the virus,” he said.

Governor Lee spoke again Monday evening reiterating that he will not implement a mask mandate. He said they are too controversial and people will rebel if they’re told they legally have to wear a mask. Lee is encouraging mayors to make those decisions on their own.

He also mentioned that his wife is recovering from the virus and they are both in quarantine, per the CDC.