Tennessee Dept. of Health to begin offering COVID-19 booster

FILE – This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible populations next week.

Beginning Oct. 25, Tennesseans who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine who fall into the following groups are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their second dose.

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

A TDH release said those who are 18 and older and received a single-dose J&J vaccine are recommended to receive a booster dose two or more months after the initial vaccination.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Not all types of vaccine will be available at all sites and TDH recommends visiting vaccines.gov to find a location that is offering their preferred COVID-19 vaccine.

Local health departments across the state will be administering COVID-19 booster doses. Booster shots are also available at pharmacies, medical clinics and other sites.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control said specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients now qualified for booster shots, after approving Pfizer vaccine boosters last month. The agency also approved ‘mixing and matching’ the extra dose regardless of which vaccination people first received.

A CDC advisory panel and Food and Drug Administration also authorized the expansion of the booster shot campaign. Click here for more information on the CDC’s booster shot recommendation.