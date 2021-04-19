Tennessee Dept. of Health reports April 19 COVID cases, tests reflect data backlog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, April 19. The state health department also announced that cases and tests for April 19, 2021 reflect a data backlog from one statewide provider.

TDH said several clinics associated with the provider group reported a backlog totaling approximately 3,200 positive PCR results with some results dating back to January of 2021.

The department said the large data update has similarly skewed percent positivity rate for the report on April 19 and the data irregularity is not indicative of an error with the state’s surveillance system but rather the result of a large influx of data received through the system.

They add that only 1,020 of these cases had specimens collected in the last seven days.

Cases

The department reported 470 new cases, putting the state at 835,842 total cases, with 692,099 confirmed and 143,743 probable. There are currently 13,988 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Deaths

TDH confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 12,081 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 809,773 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 643 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 844 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,881 (16%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 275 (14%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,497,811 tests with 6,661,969 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is around 11.1%.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows over 3.5 million vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. The dashboard also shows 32.7% of the state has received at least one dose with 21.2% of people fully vaccinated.

The Metro Public Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations Monday to those who walk in without appointments each day at Music City Center. The health department will offer Pfizer vaccine to the first 500 people who walk into the mass vaccination site without an appointment.