Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security analyzes latest mass shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While law enforcement in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, continue their investigations, here locally authorities are working to prevent future mass shootings.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is already analyzing the latest shootings to prevent someone from striking our communities.

“We’ve been busy all morning actually,” Supervisor Agent Brice Allen told News 2.

He said the state department immediately took action Monday morning.

“We are always learning anytime an incident occurs in the world, even. We look at these incidents and we try to kind of determine what worked, what didn’t, assess all of our best practices, maybe our prevention measure that we have in place so that we can hopefully keep something like that from happening here,” Brice explained.

They have agents who are assigned across the state who are actively interacting with both the public as well as law enforcement agencies, according to Allen.

Homeland Security also has intelligent officers who collect information from around the country.

In addition to working together to analyze events like El Paso, Dayton and Gilroy, they have conference calls with the federal government and various law enforcement agencies around the country.

“We all try to brainstorm, come up with ways that we can maybe stop this from happening again.”

While he said they put special attention on big events like the NFL Draft and 4th of July in Music City, they look at every scenario as a mass shooting could happen anywhere.

“It’s really hard to understand why people do what they do so we are trying to get an understanding of that individual and in some cases it’s not always possible to pinpoint a definitive motive and the idea that it’s always random, or seems to be random is a valid concern,” said Allen.

He said his best advice is to be prepared to run, hide and fight.

Click here for information on free active shooter preparedness workshops.

