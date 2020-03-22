Tennessee Department of Human Services moves to appointment only as COVID-19 precaution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services will move to appointment only for in-person services beginning Monday, March 23, 2020.

According to reports, the changes will have employees available to respond to questions or applications by telephone. Customers can find the number to their local office by going online.

“The decision to close our offices to foot traffic was made with the health and safety of both our staff and customers in mind,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “The Tennessee Department of Human Services has taken many steps to modernize our processes and make it easier for individuals who need our services to access them online. These efforts are essential to our work building a thriving Tennessee, and they will allow us to continue serving our customers during the COVID-19 emergency.”

The department is taking immediate steps to ensure access to critical services and benefits for customers while protecting the health of employees and the public amid COVID-19.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

