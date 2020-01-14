Live Now
Tennessee Department of Health releases top baby names for 2019

News

Babies at Vanderbilt_449478

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has released the list of top baby names for 2019.

Ava is the most popular name for baby girls and William is the most popular for baby boys born in 2019.

The top 10 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2019* are as follows:

Rank   Girls               Boys

1          Ava                  William

2          Olivia              Liam

3          Emma             Noah

4          Amelia            James

5          Harper            Elijah

6          Charlotte        Mason

7          Evelyn             Oliver

8          Elizabeth         John

9          Isabella           Wyatt

10        Ella                  Jackson

Ava was the top name for baby girls in 2017. Ella is new to the list of names for 2019. Abigail dropped off the list from the previous year. Some names have simply changed in ranking.

Wyatt is a new one on the top ten list of boys’ names for 2019. Grayson hasn’t been on the list since 2018. If you didn’t know, William has been the most popular name chosen for baby boys in Tennessee since 2007.

Baby named are recorded and tallied by the team in the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Vital Records and Statistics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

