Tennessee Department of Health releases top baby names for 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health has released the list of top baby names for 2019.

Ava is the most popular name for baby girls and William is the most popular for baby boys born in 2019.

The top 10 names Tennessee parents chose for their new babies born in 2019* are as follows:

Rank Girls Boys

1 Ava William

2 Olivia Liam

3 Emma Noah

4 Amelia James

5 Harper Elijah

6 Charlotte Mason

7 Evelyn Oliver

8 Elizabeth John

9 Isabella Wyatt

10 Ella Jackson

Ava was the top name for baby girls in 2017. Ella is new to the list of names for 2019. Abigail dropped off the list from the previous year. Some names have simply changed in ranking.

Wyatt is a new one on the top ten list of boys’ names for 2019. Grayson hasn’t been on the list since 2018. If you didn’t know, William has been the most popular name chosen for baby boys in Tennessee since 2007.

Baby named are recorded and tallied by the team in the Tennessee Department of Health Division of Vital Records and Statistics.